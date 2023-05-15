Lahore DC extends Section 144 as he gets power

The Punjab Home Department has authorized the deputy commissioners (DCs) to enforce Section 144, and in line with this decision, Lahore DC has issued a notification to extend the implementation of Section 144 in the city for an additional seven days.

As per the details, following the delegation of powers by the Punjab Home Department, Lahore DC has officially extended the implementation of Section 144 in the city for the next seven days.

This enforcement took effect from today.

Under Section 144, various activities such as gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, and protests will be prohibited.

It is important to highlight that the recent arrest of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with assistance from the Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case, resulted in violent demonstrations by PTI supporters throughout the country.

Numerous public installations were vandalized during these protests.

In response to the tense situation, Section 144 was imposed in several cities across the country.