WhatsApp to enable users to secure, conceal discussions

The action seems to pit Meta against the government once again, as the government aims to enhance online protections, particularly for children.

However, companies like Meta caution that modifications to the legislation, intended to enhance online safety, may compromise message privacy.

In the near future, WhatsApp users will have the ability to secure and hide conversations thanks to a novel feature.

Chat Lock will extract a conversation thread from the app’s regular onscreen inbox and relocate it to a new folder accessible solely through a password or biometric authentication, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning.

Termed as “an additional layer of security,” Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, emphasizes that Chat Lock will safeguard “your most intimate conversations” while concealing notifications from prying eyes.

This addition is part of an expanding range of features available on the widely-used, encrypted messaging platform, which places it at odds with the United Kingdom government’s online safety bill.

Meta has criticized the bill alongside other corporations, contending that the proposed legal changes would undermine the concept of end-to-end encryption—an indispensable level of security ensuring that only the conversing parties can access the message content.

Previously, the company has warned that it would rather block British users from utilizing its services than risk compromising their privacy.

The government has asserted that it does not intend to outlaw end-to-end encryption, asserting that the online safety bill will uphold privacy while bolstering protections for children.

Charitable organizations, including the NSPCC, lend their support to the bill, as stated by the government.

As part of its privacy package, Meta grants WhatsApp users the ability to encrypt their backups, prevent screenshots, and enable automatic message deletion.

Confirming the new feature, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Chief Executive Officer, shared the news in a Facebook post.

He stated, “The addition of locked chats in WhatsApp amplifies the privacy of your conversations. They reside within a password-protected folder, shielded from notifications that would reveal the sender or message content.”