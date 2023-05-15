NA passes two resolutions expressing unwavering solidarity with armed forces

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed two resolutions expressing unwavering support and solidarity with the armed forces and security agencies.

The two resolutions moved by Sabir Qaimkhani and Wajeeha Qamar said they stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

The house condemned unequivocally the acts of vandalism and burning of infrastructure following the arrest of a nabbed accused Imran Khan.

The resolutions voiced serious concerns and outrage over the negative impact of the violent acts on the socio economic development, public welfare and stability of the country.

Strongly condemning the attacks on Jinnah House, the GHQ, memorials of the martyrs, historic buildings, mosques and schools, the resolutions recognised and appreciated the vital role played by the armed forces and security agencies in upholding the sovereignty, safeguarding public order and ensuring the safety and security of the people.

Recognieing the importance of bringing the criminals to justice and upholding the rule of law, the resolutions called for swift and impartial investigation into these incidents and urged the government to take severe action against the perpetrators regardless of their affiliation or political background.

The house condemned the baseless allegations being levelled by a political party against the Defence institutions, stressing that such elements should be given strict punishment as per the law.

Voicing concerns over the recent decisions of the Supreme Court, the house noted that these have undermined the institution’s credibility and impartiality.

The house recognised the constitutional imperative of an impartial and independent judiciary in upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice and safeguarding democratic principles of the nation. The resolutions noted that it is essential that the judiciary functions without biasness and favouritism to maintain the trust and confidence of the people.

The National Assembly today also passed a motion, constituting a special committee to prepare and forward reference or references under article 209 to the Supreme Judicial Council on the ground of misconduct and other facts available against any judge or judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The motion to this effect was moved by Shazia Sobia. Members of the committee include Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Khurshid Ahmad Junejo, Salahuddin Ayubi, Salahuddin and Shehnaz Baloch.