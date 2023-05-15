Parineeti Chopra goes against her stance about marrying a politician

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has found love in the political world with Indian politician Raghav Chadha.

However, this has caused a stir on social media, as an old interview of the Hasee Toh Phasee actor has resurfaced where she expressed her firm stance against marrying someone from the political realm.

The interview in question dates back to 2019 when Parineeti and Siddharth Malhotra were promoting their film, Jabariya Jodi. In the conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti stated that she would never marry a politician. However, the host of the show recently brought back the clip, and social media users have had a field day with it.

After her engagement to Chadha, fans have been commenting on the interview, with many saying that people change with time. One fan tweeted, “Never say never – to love and otherwise,” suggesting that Parineeti might have had a change of heart. Another user wrote, “Social media archives are brutal,” acknowledging the power of social media to hold people accountable for their past statements.

The engagement between Parineeti and Raghav Chadha was confirmed after a private ceremony attended by around 150 guests, including family members and prominent political figures. The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans, along with the release of their first-ever engagement photographs.

It remains to be seen how the couple’s relationship will be received by the public and whether Parineeti will receive criticism for her change of heart regarding politicians. Nonetheless, the engagement news has caused a stir in the Indian entertainment industry, with many fans eagerly awaiting updates on the couple’s upcoming nuptials.