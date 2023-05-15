Kate Winslet wins best lead actress at BAFTA TV Awards

Kate Winslet has won the Best Lead Actress award at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards for her powerful performance in the HBO miniseries “Mare of Easttown.”

The 45-year-old British actress was up against some tough competition in the category, including Michaela Coel for her work in “I May Destroy You,” Letitia Wright for “Small Axe,” and Billie Piper for “I Hate Suzie.” However, it was Winslet’s remarkable portrayal of a small-town detective investigating a murder case that won over the judges and audience alike.

In her acceptance speech, Winslet expressed her gratitude to the BAFTA organization and her co-stars, crew, and creators of the show. She also took the opportunity to reflect on the difficulties of the past year and the importance of storytelling in bringing people together.

“I just want to acknowledge the sheer amount of work that everyone in the industry has had to do this year, particularly those on the front line,” Winslet said. “Thank you for keeping us safe, for keeping us fed, and for keeping us entertained.”

She continued, “I know that we’re all feeling very proud of the storytelling that has managed to bring us together over this difficult time, so I just want to say that I’m grateful for all the storytelling out there, all the stories that have helped us get through, and I hope that there will be many more to come.”

Winslet’s win at the BAFTA TV Awards is just the latest in a long list of accolades she has received over the course of her career. She is a seven-time Academy Award nominee and has won an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Grammy, among other awards.

“Mare of Easttown” was widely praised by both critics and audiences for its gripping storyline, stunning cinematography, and outstanding performances, with Winslet’s turn as the complex and flawed protagonist earning particular praise.

The show, which aired on HBO in the United States and Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom, has been described as a “slow-burning crime thriller” and has been compared favorably to other hit shows in the genre like “Broadchurch” and “True Detective.”