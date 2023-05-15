Military top brass stresses need for national consensus to address political instability

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at GHQ on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs, who have laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

Military commanders have resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances.

The forum was briefed that a well-coordinated arson plan involving desecration of martyrs’ pictures, monuments, burning down of historical buildings and vandalism of military installations was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction.

The conference condemned, in the strongest possible sense, these politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations as well as public and private properties.

The Commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents.

Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile.

The forum expressed firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal as well as equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.

The forum acknowledged the successful Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Based Operations in the country by Security Forces, especially valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.

The participants also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, and within rank and file of the forces.

The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds.

The conference stressed the need of strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations.

It emphasized the need for national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability at priority to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen democratic process.

The forum also resolved to support all such efforts to reach this much needed consensus.

It resolved that Pakistan Army with the full support of people of Pakistan, will defeat all nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.