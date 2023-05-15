Social media star Uorfi Javed defends her fashion choices and challenges patriarchy

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has recently defended her provocative fashion choices and criticized men who question her right to dress as she pleases. Despite facing criticism for her bold clothing, Uorfi shows no signs of slowing down.

In a recent interview, she asserted that she feels comfortable presenting her body and art in a certain way and that she doesn’t understand why people get offended. She also emphasized that she is exploiting her own sexuality for the sake of making money, but it is not the only reason for her fame.

When asked about challenging patriarchy with her clothing choices, Uorfi said that it’s not challenging at all. She encouraged men not to take everything on their “male hood” and suggested that they should try to understand and respect women’s choices. In a previous interview with The Dirty Magazine, Uorfi had shared that she didn’t get any attention when she was young and now wants it from the whole world, adding that attention-seeking is common in the entertainment industry.

Despite her detractors, Uorfi’s bold fashion choices have earned her a significant following on social media. Her unabashed attitude and confidence in her choices have made her a role model for many young women who feel empowered to express themselves as they please. While some may disagree with her methods, there is no denying that Uorfi’s boldness and courage in the face of criticism have made her an icon for the next generation of social media influencers.