Vicky Kaushal shares hilarious insights into his cross-cultural wedding with Katrina Kaif

It’s been a year since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony, but the couple continues to be the talk of the town.

Recently, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky was questioned about his wedding and how it has changed his life. In his usual witty style, the actor shared some hilarious insights into his cross-cultural wedding with Katrina.

Speaking about the benefits of cross-cultural marriage, Vicky shared, “At my wedding, I clearly knew who is from my side and who is from Katrina’s side. One family was from Punjab, and one family was from the UK.” He then went on to joke about his state before and after the wedding, saying, “I was drunk a day before the wedding and hungover a day after the wedding. I was single a day before the wedding, and married a day after my wedding.”

At the trailer launch, Vicky arrived in an auto-rickshaw with co-star Sara Ali Khan, both dressed in their stylish best. Sara looked stunning in a yellow saree while Vicky sported a denim-on-denim look. The lively trailer launch was accompanied by the beats of the dhol, and the stars couldn’t resist dancing to the tunes. In a video that went viral on social media, Vicky can be seen taking the dhol from one of the musicians and flaunting his skills while Sara danced along.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. The film also stars Sweta Tripathi and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The trailer promises a fun-filled ride, and fans can’t wait to see Vicky and Sara’s on-screen chemistry.

As for Vicky’s personal life, he continues to keep his marriage with Katrina under wraps and away from the media glare. The couple was last spotted in public together during the Diwali celebrations last year. However, their fans continue to shower them with love and wish them a happy married life.