Amitabh Bachchan thanks stranger for bike ride to work location

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen riding pillion on a bike with a stranger to avoid traffic and reach his work location on time.

Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram where he can be seen sporting a black T-shirt, blue trousers, and a brown blazer, completing the look with white sneakers. He thanked the biker in the post, captioning it, “Thank you for the ride buddy… don’t know you… but you obliged and got me on time to location of work… faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams… thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

Bachchan’s post received a lot of attention from fans and celebrities alike. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted laughing and red heart emojis in response, while Rohit Bose Roy called him the “coolest dude on earth.” Actress Sayani Gupta also praised Bachchan for his punctuality.

However, some fans pointed out that neither Bachchan nor the biker were wearing helmets. Several comments urged the actor to prioritize safety over urgency, while others advised him to follow traffic regulations.

In his blog post, Bachchan talked about his frustration with reckless drivers and their disregard for traffic laws. He said that while he was often tempted to confront such drivers, he refrained from doing so due to “obvious restraints.”

Bachchan will next be seen in the upcoming bilingual film “Project K,” co-starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and directed by Nag Ashwin. He is also set to star in Ribhu Dasgupta’s next courtroom drama film “Section 84.”