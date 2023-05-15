Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh’s kids make their ramp debut in adorable fashion walk

Kapil Sharma, a popular comedian known for his sense of humour and The Kapil Sharma Show, has been making headlines for his career success.

He has proven his acting abilities with his role in Nandita Das’s directorial Zwigato and made his singing debut this year with Guru Randhawa. Kapil Sharma is also a family man, happily married with a beautiful daughter, Anayra. Recently, the father-daughter duo made their ramp debut together at a fashion show, which was captured in a video shared on the internet.

View this post on Instagram

In the video, Kapil Sharma and Anayra were seen twinning in black attire. Kapil wore a black suit while Anayra donned a black gown, black shoes, and a cute hair clip. The three-year-old looked confident and comfortable as she walked the ramp, holding her dress with one hand and her father’s hand with the other. She even waved and blew kisses to the audience, flashing a bright smile, indicating that she enjoyed her ramp debut.

View this post on Instagram

Another popular entertainer, Bharti Singh, was also spotted at the fashion show, walking the ramp with her son, Laksh. Bharti shares regular vlogs and social media posts of her son’s antics, who is fondly called Gola, and is quite popular on social media. In the video, Bharti wore a black gown with a blue detailed threadwork jacket, while Krushna Abhishek carried Gola in his arms. The little one looked adorable in ethnic attire, wearing a blue kurta and white pants. At the end of the video, Gola extended his arms for his mom, and Bharti quickly took him in her arms.

Overall, the ramp walk event was a success, and the two popular entertainers, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh, had a memorable time with their children. The video of Kapil Sharma and his daughter Anayra’s ramp walk has been circulating on the internet and has received immense love from their fans, who couldn’t get enough of their adorable performance.