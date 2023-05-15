ChatGPT’s web update opens doors to endless possibilities

ChatGPT has finally established a connection to the World Wide Web following a monumental update by OpenAI.

This significant enhancement introduces a multitude of new features, including access to an extensive selection of over 70 third-party browser plugins.

OpenAI has recently unveiled a substantial update for its ChatGPT application, enabling users to finally peruse the web with the assistance of this remarkable AI chatbot.

Despite amassing an astounding 100 million users within a mere two months after its launch in November, the previous version of ChatGPT was trained on a dataset that concluded in 2021, substantially hindering its capabilities in comparison to its more contemporary counterparts.

Thanks to these newly incorporated web-enabled functionalities, users of ChatGPT can now effortlessly access real-time information and make inquiries about current topics and events.

Additionally, the updated version boasts an array of new features, encompassing access to a diverse range of over 70 third-party browser plugins.

This selection spans from renowned travel planning platforms like Expedia and Kayak to indispensable productivity tools such as Slack and Zapier.

At present, this update is exclusively accessible to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who gain premium access to the application for a monthly fee of $20.

OpenAI made the following announcement regarding the release: “We are pleased to introduce web browsing and Plugins to all ChatGPT Plus users, marking our transition from alpha to beta.

This exciting development allows ChatGPT to harness the power of the internet and leverage a vast array of 70+ third-party plugins.“

This update arrives hot on the heels of Google’s comprehensive transformation of its Bard AI system, which was seamlessly integrated into key products like Gmail and Maps.

Moreover, Google has made Bard available to users in 180 countries and regions, eliminating the need for waitlisting.

The unveiling of the tech giant’s improved and enhanced artificial intelligence took center stage at the annual Google I/O developer conference, aligning perfectly with the company’s commitment to being an “AI first company.”

These announcements from both OpenAI and Google have emerged amidst mounting scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators regarding AI safety.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, is scheduled to appear before Congress this week to address inquiries concerning generative AI and the associated risks it poses to society.