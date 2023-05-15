Eight PTI leaders to be booked under Army Act

Authorities on Monday decided to lodge a case on Monday against miscreants involved in attacking intelligence agency office in Faisalabad.

As per the details garnered, the attack took place after protests erupted across the country in the aftermath of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

According to reliable sources, preparations being made to book eight PTI leaders including Ali Afzal Sahi and Faizullah Kamoka, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Bilal Ashraf Basra, Dr Asad Moazzam, Junaid Afzal Sahi, Hassan Zaka Khan Niazi and Haji Ayaz Tareen Khan under Army Act.

On Saturday, in a major breakthrough in the crackdown against those involved in the unrest, Rawalpindi Police had apprehended the prime suspect of the GHQ gate attack during violent protests in the twin cities that erupted and resulted in incidents of arson and vandalism after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The authorities have further tightened the noose against those involved after incidents of arson, vandalism, and looting intensified. Rawalpindi Police successfully apprehended the prime suspect in the GHQ gate attack, identified as Idris, who was recognised through a viral video on social media. It was later revealed that he was an employee of the district government.

A total of 17 cases have been lodged against the arsonists in Rawalpindi.

Additionally, a 7-member committee led by SSP Investigation Zanira Azfar has been formed to investigate the case filed against Raja Basharat and other individuals in the GHQ gate attack case, as well as PTI’s Ghulam in other cases.

The committee will also investigate the involvement of Sarwar Khan, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, Ejaz Khan Jazzi, Rashid Shafiq, and other nominated individuals.

A total of 16 cases have been registered in various police stations in Islamabad, with charges ranging from serious crimes like terrorism. The cases have named several individuals including PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Aamir Mughal, Jahangir Chaudhry, and Raja Shahid Nawaz, as well as PTI workers, Afghan residents, and around 500 unknown persons.