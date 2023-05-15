Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ receives lowest audience score in TV history on Rotten Tomatoes

The recent release of Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra has stirred up controversy and left audiences and critics alike disappointed, resulting in a shockingly low audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show premiered on May 10, 2023, as part of the African Queens documentary series, documenting the life of the legendary Egyptian queen. However, the show’s portrayal of Cleopatra as a Black woman has caused uproar, particularly from Egyptians who feel that their culture and history have been misrepresented.

The show has now received just 2% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 1% audience score at the time of its release, according to Forbes, the lowest possible score ever documented. One fan wrote that “the mere fact of being classified as a documentary and not providing a real image attached to what science says, causes it to deserve the lowest rating.” Another review criticized the show for its bad acting, while others were unhappy with the choice of Adele James to play the queen.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities criticized Netflix’s casting of Adele James, claiming that Queen Cleopatra “had light skin and Hellenistic (Greek) features.” The Ministry emphasized the importance of historical accuracy and scientific fact in depicting such important figures. They have called for caution to ensure that history and civilizations are not falsified.

The show’s portrayal of Cleopatra as a Black woman has raised eyebrows. While some applaud the move towards greater diversity, others are uncomfortable with the choice, given that the Egyptian queen was not Black. The controversy surrounding Queen Cleopatra highlights the ongoing debate about the representation of Black people in popular culture and the importance of accuracy in historical depictions.

Overall, the negative response to Queen Cleopatra serves as a reminder of the importance of accuracy in historical representations, and the sensitivity with which cultures should be depicted in popular culture. Despite the controversy, it remains to be seen whether Queen Cleopatra’s low audience score will affect Netflix’s plans for the African Queens documentary series.