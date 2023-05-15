Bilawal asks PTI to give up militant orientation, remain political force

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Monday expressed his concern over recent acts of vandalism and attacks on significant establishments by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at a joint session of Parliament, Bilawal questioned whether PTI is committed to upholding democratic principles or not.

However, he condemned the arrest of former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the court premises.

He said that it was a conspiracy to hold elections first in Punjab ensuing enforcement of ‘one unit’.

Apparently employing innuendo on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, the minister suggested that individuals who seek to establish a one-man show within their respective institutions also harbour similar ambitions for the entire country.

Bilawal further highlighted instances where cases were filed against women affiliated with his party, such as the arrest of Faryal Talpur, during PTI rule.