Imran smells conspiracy, calls for independent probe into arson and shootings

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged an organised conspiracy behind the recent burning of government buildings and called for an independent probe alleging that the arson and in some places shootings were done by agencies men who wanted to cause mayhem and blame it on his party so the current crackdown would be justified.

In a series of tweet, he urged citizens to be prepared for peaceful protests and vowed to fight for real freedom until his last breath.

The PTI chairman said that his sisters and PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid had told the protesters not to harm Jinnah house.

He further wrote, “Clearly this was all stage-managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI, jail our workers and senior leadership along with me so that the assurances given to NS in the London plan could be honoured.”

Earlier in a message on microblogging website, Twitter, the PTI chairman also condemned the arrests of PTI workers and protesters following his arrest last week.

“So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7,000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak,” said Imran.

The PTI chairman further urged all citizens to be ready for peaceful protests as once constitution and SC destroyed, it is the end of the Pak dream.