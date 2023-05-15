Imran Khan urges citizens to be prepared for peaceful protests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Monday urged citizens to be prepared for peaceful protests and vowed to fight for real freedom until his last breath.

In his latest tweet, he said that his sisters and PTI Centrak Punjab President Yasmin Rashid had told the protesters not to harm Jinnah house.

He further wrote, “Clearly this was all stage managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI, jail our workers and senior leadership along with me so that the assurances given to NS in the London plan could be honoured.”

Earlier in a message on micro-blogging website, Twitter, the PTI chairman also condemned the arrests of PTI workers and protestors following his arrest last week.

“So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7,000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak,” said Imran.

The PTI chairman further urged all citizens be ready for peaceful protests as once constitution and SC destroyed, it is the end of the Pak dream.