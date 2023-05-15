Dior renews partnership with Johnny Depp for unprecedented $20 million deal

Despite his legal battles, Dior has extended its three-year deal with Johnny Depp, the largest men’s fragrance contract ever recorded, worth over $20 million. The French luxury fashion house has been associated with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor since 2015, with Depp serving as the face of Dior Sauvage.

During his highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the brand faced pressure to sever ties with him. However, Dior’s sales surged following Depp’s win in the defamation case, leading to this ground-breaking deal.

Depp’s prominent presence at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival aligns perfectly with the new Dior deal. He will feature in Maïwenn’s historical drama Jeanne du Barry and perform alongside Eric Clapton and Rod Stewart at a Jeff Beck tribute in London. The festival will also witness the commencement of sales for Depp’s directorial venture, Modi, centred around the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

This lucrative deal, negotiated by Depp’s representatives at Range Media, may signal the actor’s reentry into major studio films. Major studios had been reluctant to collaborate with Depp previously, resulting in significant financial losses for the actor.