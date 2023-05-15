Discord discloses data breach - is your account safe?

A breach in security has occurred at Discord, a prominent streaming service, resulting in the exposure of potentially sensitive and personal user data.

In a communication addressed to users, as reported by BleepingComputer, the company divulged that unidentified threat actors successfully infiltrated an account belonging to a third-party support agent.

This breach allowed the perpetrators to gain entry into the agent’s support ticket queue, which contained personally identifiable information, including user email addresses.

Also read: Social media apps being restored across country

Furthermore, any correspondences and attachments shared between users and the support agent may have also been accessed.

Revelation of compromised emails

In a subsequent notification issued by Discord, the company promptly disabled the compromised account and took immediate measures to mitigate the impact, stating:

“Considering the nature of the incident, it is plausible that your email address, the content of customer service messages, and any attachments exchanged between you and Discord have been exposed to a third party,” disclosed the company.

“Upon learning of this issue, Discord expeditiously deactivated the compromised account and conducted thorough malware scans on the affected machine.”

Also read: Google announces over 44,000 scholarships for aspiring Pakistanis

Although the identity of the third-party partner, whose employee was targeted, remains undisclosed, Discord asserted that it collaborated with said entity to introduce new features aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

The company expressed confidence in the limited likelihood of any misuse of the exposed information. Nevertheless, Discord advised its users to remain vigilant against potential risks of identity theft or phishing attacks.

“While we believe the risk is minimal, we strongly advise you to exercise caution and remain watchful for any suspicious messages or activities, such as fraudulent or phishing attempts,” cautioned the company.

Discord stands as an immensely popular instant messaging platform, particularly sought-after among blockchain enterprises and cryptocurrency ventures.