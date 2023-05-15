Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to star in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan team up for romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have announced their upcoming project ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, with an ensemble cast that includes Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ promises to be a fun family entertainer that explores the unique love story of Kapil and Soumya. With a perfect blend of romance and comedy, the movie is set to be a perfect summer watch to enjoy with loved ones.

The trailer for the film was released recently and has left the audience intrigued. It hints at a hilarious divorce and family drama that will keep the audience entertained throughout.

Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement about the movie and said, “I’m excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it.”

Sara Ali Khan also shared her thoughts and said, “I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it.”

Director Laxman Utekar is also thrilled about the movie and said, “This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout.”

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande, under the banner of Maddock Films, and is set to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.