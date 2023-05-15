Atmosphere of ‘judicial uprising’ in Supreme Court due to CJP’s actions, claims Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday criticized the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, accusing him of facilitating former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) staged a protest outside the Supreme Court for granting multiple bails to Imran Khan in multiple cases.

Aiming guns at the CJP Bandial, she said that the SC labelled a former prime minister ‘Sicilian Mafia’ but it was rather pleased to meet another ex-PM who embezzled billions of rupees.

Terming the Parliament as ‘the mother of all institutions’, she said that the top court decided to contest against it by taking notice of a law which was yet to be enacted.

Maryam Nawaz said that the ‘doctrine of necessity’ was responsible for bringing down the country as the elected prime ministers were sent home by the SC.

She said that the Constitution was abrogated by military dictators but the top court never sent anyone of them home but instead endorsed illegitimate rules.

PML-N leader said that judicial martial law has been imposed in the country.

She asked if any doctrine of necessity was used for the betterment of the country or for its people.

Criticising CJP, she said that the top jurist cites the example of Justice Robert Cornelius - the fourth chief justice of Pakistan - but follows the footsteps of Justice Munir - second chief justice of Pakistan.

The PML-N leader accused the people sitting inside the SC of having ill-intentions.

She asserted that the crises brewing in the country primarily stem from the top court rather than Zaman Park.

She also accused CJP Bandial of rewriting the Constitution by claiming that Article 63-A was misinterpreted and the Punjab government was ‘served’ to Imran Khan in the plate despite knowing that the assembly would be dissolved.

The PML-N leader said that the top jurist abused his power and refused to accept the decision of 4-3 in election case.

This severe defiance of the Constitution led to the fellow judges to write that the CJP abused his power, she claimed.

Maryam Nawaz said that there is an atmosphere of ‘judicial uprising’ within top court and even the fellow judges are not ready to accept decisions of the CJP.

She labelled CJP Bandial as the ‘biggest culprit’ of the assembly dissolution in Punjab.

The PML-N leader also lambasted ex-CJP Asif Saeed Khosa, saying that he facilitated Imran Khan after PTI 2014 sit-in and ousted then-PM Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI protesters’ attack on the public properties as well as military establishments on May 9 following Imran Khan’s arrest was also condemned by the PML-N leader.

She stated that the PTI was the only one apart from the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that carried out an attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army.

She also accused ex-PM Imran Khan of fostering the terrorists at Zaman Park for anarchy on May 9, noting that many of them were acquitted during his rule.

Labelling CJP Bandial as ‘Imrandar’, Maryam Nawaz demanded resignation from the chief justice; claiming that free and fair elections in the country are not possible with him at the helm of the top court.