PM Shehbaz responds to Imran Khan’s “London plan” allegations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to join the investigation in the corruption cases to end dispute.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan alleged on the existence of a “London plan” aimed at keeping him in prison for 10 years on charges of sedition. “Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury, and executioner.”

The deposed premier told his stalwarts that the ruling alliance will continue a blanket crackdown on PTI leadership and workers, adding that “finally they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami league in East Pakistan).”

Commenting on JUI-F sit-in outside the top court against legal eagles, the PTI supremo said the JUI’s “drama” being done outside the SC is only to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he [CJP Bandial] doesn’t give a verdict according to the constitution.

Mr Khan vowed that he will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of his blood because his death is preferable to be enslaved by “this assortment of crooks.”

“I urge all my people to remember that we have pledged LA Illah ha illalah, that we bow to no one except the One (Allah). If we bow to the idol of fear there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations,” added Imran Khan.

Responding to his tweet, PM Shehbaz advised Mr Khan to leave aside everything else and join the probe in the corruption cases.