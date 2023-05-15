Maha Ali Kazmi responds to defamation notice by Ali Noor’s attorney

Singer Maha Ali Kazmi’s lawyer has issued a response to Ali Noor’s attorney’s defamation notice, which was shared by the singer on his Instagram Stories on April 20. The notice was released after Kazmi accused Noor of professional misconduct on social media on April 17, claiming that he had “sabotaged” her career and future prospects in the music industry.

In response, Kazmi’s lawyer stated that Noor’s defamation notice was not signed by his legal representative, and therefore, “has no legal authenticity.” Furthermore, Noor’s notice cannot be considered “served” since it was not sent to Kazmi via a proper channel and was instead uploaded on social media, tagging her account.

Kazmi’s notice responds to each claim made on behalf of Noor in his notice. The notice denies the claim that Noor is a “respectable and law-abiding citizen of Pakistan” and states that Noor’s attitude towards Kazmi was objectionable, as was his previous attitude towards Ms Ayesha Binte Rashid. The notice also denies that Noor has an “unmatchable reputation” and that Kazmi’s allegations against him are “serious, false and baseless.”

Kazmi’s notice further reiterates her account of the events and states that each word spoken by her regarding Noor’s conduct during her audition is true and correct. Noor allegedly made derogatory comments about Kazmi’s character, criticized her voice and personality, and suggested that she needed to record an album with him to salvage her career. Noor allegedly made similar comments during a later meeting at his PC Hotel Karachi bedroom and described Kazmi as someone who couldn’t sing and was nasal, causing long-lasting damage to her artistic self-confidence.

The notice maintains that Noor’s allegations were “person specific” and “beyond the scope of his job description as co-producer,” which are neither permitted under the law, nor “would have been authorized by the Coca-Cola Company.”

Kazmi’s lawyer advised Noor to withdraw his legal notice and tender an apology within three days, while refraining from involving himself in “false and fruitless litigation.” Failure to comply would result in Kazmi legally defending her claims and filing a suit to counterclaim damages and compensation “to the tune of Rs100 million (only)” while initiating criminal and other proceedings.

Noor’s legal team directed Kazmi to withdraw all “false allegations” and tender an apology within three days of receiving the notice. If Kazmi doesn’t apologize or withdraw her accusations, Noor will initiate civil proceedings for defamation and claim damages worth Rs65 million.

The dispute between the two singers has caused controversy in Pakistan’s music industry. It remains to be seen how this issue will be resolved.