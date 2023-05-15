IHC orders to produce Fawad Chaudhry in court

The Islamabad High Court has ordered to produce PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in court, and issued notices to the Islamabad police inspector general and the district magistrate for tomorrow.

Fawad Chaudhry’s brother and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry has filed a petition against the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry before the Islamabad High Court.

The petition adopts the stance that the court had prevented Fawad’s arrest. Despite that, the Islamabad police arrested the PTI leader.

Police were also told the same in the Supreme Court, but they did not obey the court order, even though the order was given in the presence of the Islamabad IGP.

A copy of the order of IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq was presented before the court.

The court issued a notice to the Islamabad police chief and the district magistrate for tomorrow, directing to produce Fawad Chaudhry in court.

The plea was heard by Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb.