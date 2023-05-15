Army deployed in Balochistan

In view of the security situation in Balochistan, the deployment of army soldiers in the province has been approved.

The federal cabinet approved the deployment of the army in Balochistan under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The Balochistan government had sent a requisition to the federal government for army deployment, sources said.

The Pakistan Army has been deployed in the province to assist the civil administration, they added.

The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation.

An official notification of the army deployment will be issued by the Interior Ministry, the sources said further.

Earlier, keeping in view the precarious security situation, the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments sought the services of the Pakistan Army across the provinces.

A requisition was sent by the two provinces to the Interior Ministry, which was approved.

The Punjab Home Department sent the requisition to deploy Pakistan Army personnel across the province under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The decision to seek army deployment in Punjab was taken to improve the law and order situation in the province.

Initially, 10 companies of the army will be deployed in Punjab, according to the Punjab Home Department.

A decision to further increase the number of companies will be taken in light of the security situation. The purpose of deployment of the army is only to maintain law and order, sources said.