Rangers deployment approved in Punjab

The federal cabinet has approved the deployment of Rangers in Punjab, while on the other hand, Section 144 has been imposed in Lahore district for the next seven days.

The federal cabinet approved the Rangers deployment summary through circulation.

The provincial government had sought the deployment to maintain law and order. The approval was given under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Meanwhile, under Section 144, any kind of gathering, protest, dharna, rally, procession will be restricted in Lahore for the next week.

The Section 144 has been imposed under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Amendment Ordinance 2023.

On May 14, Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman issued the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Amendment Ordinance 2023.

Section 144 of the CrPC used to bring legal complications in emergency situations.

Due to the legal complications, it was not possible to present the case for imposing the restrictions under the Section 144 to the cabinet immediately in emergency situations.

Owing to the promulgation of the Ordinance, the legal complications would be removed in the implementation of Section 144.

Following the promulgation of the Ordinance, the deputy commissioner or any other authorized government officer will be able to issue orders under Section 144 in emergency situations.