PEMRA orders not to air content against national security

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed television channels not to air any content that is against national security.

The electronic media has been directed to ensure compliance with the code of conduct of the regulatory body.

PEMRA has directed that any content that is against national security and national interest should be discouraged.

No content against national security institutions should be broadcast, the directive added.

Footage and content related to terrorism, hate and anything that has negative repercussions should be avoided.

Any material that creates a problem for peace and law and order in the country should not be aired, the directive further stated.