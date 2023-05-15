UK man runs 76 marathons in 76 days; breaks two world records

Made in Chelsea star and ultra-marathon runner, Josh Patterson, has completed his 76th consecutive marathon as part of his 76 day Run41Million challenge, with the aim to raise £1 million for charity.

According to details, Joshua Patterson finished the epic feat outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has been running in an attempt to raise £1 million for the mental health charity Samaritans.

He ran a marathon in each of the Britain’s 76 cities, on consecutive days, beginning with Inverness and ending with the City of Westminster.

Mr. Patterson covered a staggering distance of 1,991.2 miles over an estimated duration of 465 hours.

He beat the record for most consecutive marathons in cities which was 60.

The reality star also set a first world record by running a marathon in all 76 cities of UK.