Govt decides to table reference against CJP Bandial

The federal government has reportedly decided in-principle to introduce a reference against the chief justice of Pakistan with the Supreme Judicial Council.

A resolution to file the reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial was approved in the National Assembly during a joint session of parliament.

A special parliamentary committee has been formed to prepare the reference against the CJP and other judges. The parliamentary committee will comprise members of various political parties.

Also Read: Parliament should review CJP’s conduct, send reference against him: Asif

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Khurshid Junejo, Salahuddin Ayubi, Shahnaz Baloch are among the members.

The motion to form the committee was moved by Shazia Sobiya Soomro. It sought action against the CJP over misconduct.

The authority to form the committee was given to the speaker of the National Assembly.

A motion to constitute the parliamentary committee was tabled in the National Assembly and subsequently approved.

Also Read: Imran accuses opponents of plotting to keep him imprisoned for 10 years

Members of various parties are reportedly drafting the committee’s terms of reference.

In the ongoing joint parliament session, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif suggested parliament send a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council against the CJP and play its historical role.