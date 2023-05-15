Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar passes away

Zaviyaar Irfani, beloved son of renowned Pakistani actor and model Emmad Irfani, has passed away.

This devastating news was shared by a close friend of Imad Irfani through an emotional Instagram story, leaving fans and well-wishers in a state of shock and grief.

Shanzey Sheikh, a close friend of actor, extended her condolences to Emmad Irfani and his family.

The Instagram story, which emerged a few hours ago, contained the heart-wrenching message: “Son of a dear friend Emad Irfani passed away today”.

She urged followers to recite Surah-e-Fatiha for departed soul.

The cause of Zaviyaar’s untimely demise was not disclosed in the post.

As news of his son’s passing circulates, fans and well-wishers have begun expressing their condolences and prayers for the Irfani family on various social media platforms.

Emmad Irfani, a celebrated actor and model, has garnered a substantial fan base through his remarkable talent and charismatic persona.

Known for his roles in popular television dramas and his striking presence on fashion runways, Emmad has achieved great success in the entertainment industry.

Emmad Irfani got married in 2010 to Maryam Shafaat and had two children named Zaviyar Irfani and Elanur Irfani.