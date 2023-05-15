Renowned playwright, actor Shoaib Hashmi passes away

Renowned playwright, actor and literary giant Shoaib Hashmi has passed away in Lahore.

The veteran television personality had been suffering from a protracted illness for a long time. He is said to have suffered a brain haemorrhage 12 years ago.

He had been bedridden for over a decade after he suffered the stroke. He was reportedly unable to speak or walk by himself.

During the 1970s, Shoaib Hashmi gave PTV some of its most popular programs and dramas. He is considered among the pioneers of the national television.

His funeral prayers were not announced yet, as his daughter is currently out of country.

Shoaib Hashmi made a huge name for himself with shows like ‘Taal Matol’, ‘Akkar Bakkar’, and ‘Such Gap’.

He earned a Masters in Economics degree from Government College, Lahore, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and also studied theatre from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London.

He leaves behind his wife, renowned artist Salima Hashmi, and children Adeel and Mira Hashmi.

Actor and singer Khaled Anum shared his condolence message for Hashmi on Twitter, calling him “the incomparable, a teacher to thousands, an inspiration to millions.”