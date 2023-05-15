Parliament should review CJP’s conduct, send reference against him: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressing the Joint Session of the Parliament in National Assembly said that one faction of the judiciary was involved in politics and backing the attackers of May 9 Corps Commander House.

A joint sitting is being underway under the chair of NA Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also reached the Lower House of the Parliament.

Asif asked the NA Speaker to suspend the question and answer session and hold discussion on national politics.

said time has come that Parliament should exercise its constitutional and parliamentary rights.

“Judges are not serving justice, they are doing politics,” he made these remarks on the floor of the Lower House of the Parliament.

He lamented PTI workers’ attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) where only Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked before.

The Defence minister suggested Parliament should send reference in the Supreme Judicial Council and play its historical role.

He alleged that the judiciary is backing attackers of Corps Commander House in Lahore.

Every option is on the table, Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah answering a question to a journalist in the Parliament House said every option is on the table.

Rana Sanaullah was responding to the question whether the government is planning to bring reference against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He said Imran Khan will have to be arrested eventually.

Commenting on the PDM sit-in in front of the apex court in Red Zone, Rana Sanaullah said measures have been ensured as people are expressing their opinion on the court’s verdict for Imran Khan.

Rana Sanaullah said that interim governments will remain in power till the holding of elections in provinces.

He vowed Parliament will decide if court to issue contempt off court notice to Parliamet.

‘7-ATA FIR against Imran Khan’

Qadir Mandokhel addressing said PTI torched historic plane of Pakistan Ari Force (PAF)) and an 7-ATA case should be lodged against Imran Khan for damaging the memorials of martyrs and army installations.

Production Orders of Ejaz Chaudhary, Falak Naz issued

National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf issued Production Orders of PTI lawmakers Ejaz Chaudhary and Falak Naz.

Senator Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail