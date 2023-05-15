Bushra bibi seeks protective bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has filed an application before the Lahore High Court for seeking protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The federal government, the National Accountability Bureau and others have been made parties in the petition.

The petition was filed through Khawaja Haris, Intizar Panjotha and Ali Ijaz Buttar.

The bail petition maintains that the NAB has started an investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case.

It termed the ongoing investigation by NAB illegal, and expressed fear of arrest in the case.

It further said the Islamabad accountability court has to be referred to, and sought protective bail in this regard.

In the same case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had on May 9 declared the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan as legal, rejecting his plea for immediate release.

However, the court ordered an inquiry into the incidents that occurred on the premises of the high court prior to Khan’s arrest.

Contempt notices were served to the secretary of the interior ministry and the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) for their explanation regarding why Imran Khan was apprehended from the court premises.

Imran Khan is now set to appear in the accountability court on Wednesday.