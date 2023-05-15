Report sought from police on bail pleas of Corps Commander House attack suspects

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore heard the case of arson and vandalism of government properties, including the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House).

The court has asked for a report from the police on May 20 on the bail application of the 46 suspects involved in the case.

The court issued notices to the prosecution on the post-arrest bail petitions of 46 PTI workers accused of damaging government property.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 20 and sought an investigation report from the police.

The court has sent the 46 suspects to jail on judicial remand.

A case has been registered against the suspects at the Sarwar Road Cantt police station.

On May 13, the interim Punjab authorities decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the vandalism and arson at Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) and causing damage to other military installations.

The JIT will investigate the incidents and submit a comprehensive report to the interim Punjab government.

In a meeting to review the law and order situation at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office, interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said all the cases against the hooligans will be tried in the anti-terrorism court.