US Dollar up by 92 pasia against Pakistani Rupee amid ‘political unrest’

The US dollar on Monday regained value against Pakistani Rupee in the interbank trading amid the political unrest in country.

The new price of the American currency is Rs286 after gaining 92 pasisas.

In morning trading session, the US Dollar gained 67 pasias and reached Rs285.75.

It is pertinent to note that PDM led government is protesting in front of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) over blanket relief to Imran Khan in multiple cases including Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The Pakistani Rupee plunged to historic low against the US Dollar and reached Rs299 in interbank trading on May 9 when PTI chairman was arrested and PTI workers took to streets attacking public and military installations.

