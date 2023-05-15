Google announces over 44,000 scholarships for aspiring Pakistanis

Google, world’s renowned search engine, has taken a significant step towards empowering Pakistani students by announcing 44,400 scholarships.

This initiative by Google is set to revolutionize the educational landscape in Pakistan, as it offers an opportunity for students from diverse backgrounds to acquire valuable digital skills without the requirement of an Information Technology (IT) degree.

The scholarships, made possible through collaboration with Tech Valley, a subsidiary of the IT Ministry, aim to address the pressing issue of unemployment among graduates and the lack of job-appropriate skills in the market.

Under this program, students will have the opportunity to obtain a six-month certificate that will significantly boost their chances of securing global job opportunities.

With a focus on areas such as cybersecurity, digital e-commerce, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), Google and Tech Valley aim to cater to the demands of the modern age and prepare students for the future workforce.

Umar Farooq, the CEO of Tech Valley, expressed his optimism regarding the program’s impact, stating, “These scholarships will not only benefit the students but also multinational companies seeking skilled professionals”.

The collaboration between Google and Tech Valley is expected to bridge the gap between the skills possessed by graduates and the requirements of employers, consequently addressing the issue of unemployment.

In addition to technical skills, the program will also educate students on important aspects of digital literacy and online safety.

Umar Farooq emphasized the significance of equipping young individuals with the knowledge of how to avoid online harassment and navigate the internet safely.

He further highlighted Tech Valley’s commitment to revolutionizing the learning experience by introducing Chrome books, which will replace traditional school bags and lighten the burdens of students.

The comprehensive curriculum offered through these scholarships will not only empower students but also equip them with the necessary tools to thrive in the digital era.