Fawad Khan ARRESTED

Peshawar Station House Officer SHO Gulberg Fawad Khan has been arrested by authorities on Monday for facilitating a Malik Wajid Khan former MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) involved in violent protests in May Peshawar riots.

According to the police, Wajid Khan was involved in the violent protests of PTI workers in the capital metropolis and received assistance from the police.

SHO Gulberg Fawad Khan telephoned former PTI MPA and allegedly instructed him to turn off his mobile phone to avoid location tracing.

Police authorities took notice of the incident and SHO Gulberg was arrested and a case was also registered for violation of the Police Act. On May 9, PTI protesters allegedly burnt the historical Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and a model of Chaghi mountains placed in the premises of the Radio Pakistan building.

COAS Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PDM led government condemned the May 9 riots and termed them as black day as rioters torched down army installations including Jinnah House, a residence of Corps Commander Lahore in Lahore Cantonment.