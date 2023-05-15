IMF hopes for peaceful way forward to current situation in country

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it is reviewing the current situation developing in Pakistan and hopes a peaceful way forward will be found.

IMF representative in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz welcomes the announcement of financial support to Pakistan from the country’s external partners.

The IMF looks forward to receiving the assurance for the remaining necessary financing, the representative further said.

Ms Ruiz said implementation on the revised policy framework will be critical in the ninth economic review.

The mini-budget presented in February, and adjustments to energy prices were key measures, she further commented.

Reduction in import restrictions, market-based exchange rate, and assistance to the weaker strata of society are important for economic stability, the IMF official said.

She further said financing from partners is key to regaining macroeconomic stability.

On Sunday, the IMF official had also denied reports that the Fund has demanded Pakistan to ensure financing of $8 billion.

Esther Pérez Ruiz said the foreign lender will continue to support financial assistance for Pakistan from its friendly partners.