Azam Swati’s bail extended till May 18 in controversial tweets case

An Islamabad local court on Monday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati till May 18 in a case related to controversial tweets against armed forces.

Special Central Judge Azam Khan heard PTI’s Stalwart plea seeking an extension in interim bail and exemption from appearance.

During the hearing, Azam’s council told the court that amid the ongoing political turmoil, his client could be arrested. He pleaded with the court to extend Swati’s bail for 1 to 2 months.

But the court rejected an extension for up to 2 months and granted the PTI leader bail till May 18 and exemption from appearance.

Swati was first arrested by the FIA on charges of posting controversial tweets about the armed forces in October and was later released on bail.

The cases were registered under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 124A (sedition), and 123A (condemnation of the creation of the State, and advocacy of abolition of its sovereignty) of the PPC.