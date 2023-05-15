Door-to-door polio immunisation campaign kicks off

Pakistan has launched special anti-polio drive in various districts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan on Monday (today), with a target to vaccinate at least 23.8 million.

The week-long door-to-door anti-polio campaign will focus on immunizing as many as 22 million children up to the age of five years in 71 districts, with the deployment of about 84,000 polio workers.

As per the health department, in this campaign, trained polio workers will go door to door in certain districts to administer the polio vaccine.

In Punjab, over two million children under the age of five years will be vaccinated in 12 districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

In Sindh, about seven hundred thousand children will be getting anti-polio jabs in Hyderabad and Larkana district.

In Balochistan, over 1.2 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in eighteen districts.

In the meantime, the government has postponed the anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) till next week.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab held a meeting of the Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication at the Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements for the campaign.

Punjab top cop directed that the anti-polio campaign be made successful and special attention be paid to improving the micro plans for the coverage of the ‘missed children’.

He said that everyone needs to continue working with a national spirit for the complete eradication of polio and issued instructions to the Health Department to review the human resource model.