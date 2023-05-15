Punjab govt after May 14 are ‘illegal, unconditional’, says SCBA president

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi talking to the media outside the Supreme Court said that the Punjab government after May 14 is completely ‘illegal and unconstitutional’.

Zuberi said there is no scope in the Constitution to expand from May 14.

The SCBA president said politicians may think that the Supreme Court will come under pressure due to the sit-in, but judges will not come under pressure.

