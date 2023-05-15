Abolish NAB for betterment of country: Abbasi

Former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that there are several problems in the country, but suspects getting relief by courts has become the biggest of them all.

“A man accused of corruption is being given relief by courts,” he lamented while speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Karachi, adding the highest court is providing protection to an accused.

The entire PML-N leadership suffered NAB remands and jails, he remarked, asking where was the Supreme Court at that time.

Imran Khan has been accused of giving Rs50 billion to someone through the cabinet to solve their issues. “There was no summary or agenda in the cabinet regarding that issue,” he claimed.

Abbasi also called Imran Khan’s arrest from court premises wrong. He then called for abolishing NAB, which he said would be better for the country.

“They do not Imran Khan be investigated, while I faced 100 cases without shedding tears. It is not possible to have a separate justice system for us and another one for Imran Khan.”

The PML-N leader said the Supreme Court should apologize to the public for its attitude, adding a judge has no right to welcome an accused.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has only three months of service left. He will go home, but he has damaged the country.

Abbasi and other suspects appeared in the court in a reference of illegal appointment of the former MD of PSO.

The court reserved the verdict on referring the case back to the NAB, and says it will announce it on May 30.

After the NAB Ordinance amendment, this court no longer has the authority to hear the case, maintained the suspects’ lawyer. The suspects are named in case of less than Rs500 million corruption.