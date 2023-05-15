Renaming of Lahore’s Central Model School sparks protest, traffic jam

The controversial decision to rename Lahore’s Central Model School has sparked protests which led to severe traffic jam in Punjab’s provincial capital.

The school, known for its rich history and legacy, became a focal point of controversy when authorities announced the change.

The decision to rename the school met with severe opposition from students, parents, and local residents, who argue that the change is ‘unnecessary’ and will cause confusion.

Many believe that altering the school’s name would erase its heritage and diminish its significance.

Parents expressed their concerns about the future of the children stating that changing the name of Central Model School to Danish School would put the future of their kids at stake.

The school, which was established in 1883, has been a central part of Lahore’s educational landscape for over a century. It is widely regarded as one of the best schools in the city, with a reputation for academic excellence and a long list of distinguished alumni.

Recently, in a move that has surprised many, the Punjab government announced that the school’s name would be changed to Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence, a pioneering institution ‘that offers a special student package’.

However, students and parents gathered in front of school to protest the proposed name change of the historic school.

The protests have been particularly intense in the vicinity of the school, with students and parents voicing their opposition to the change, causing a traffic block on Multan Road, Lower Mall.

So far, the protests show no signs of abating, and traffic chaos continues to disrupt the city’s daily routine.

Parents who attended the protest urged the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) to take notice of the situation and ensure that the future of their children is secured.

Moreover, school teachers also opposed to the notion, citing the school’s good performance and history as grounds to avoid “experimentation”.

The school is presently operating under a Board of Governors (BoG).

As per the school’s website some of the prominent alumni include former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Naseem Hassan Shah (late), Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Chaudhary Shujat Hussain, Former Chief Minister of Pakistan Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Rameez Raja (former chairman of the PCB), journalist and anchorperson Hamid Mir and renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil is also among dozens of other prominent alumni of the school.