No orders to suspend internet services again: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has claimed that they have not received any orders yet regarding suspension of internet services once again.

The authority further claims that mobile internet services have been restored across the country, while the decision to reopen social media sites has not been taken yet.

Services of Youtube, Facebook, Twitter are still down.

The access to social media sites was restricted last Tuesday following violent protests by PTI supporters after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case.

The Interior Ministry had decided to shut down internet service across the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the PTA had announced that internet service had been restored nationwide, but the suspension of social media apps continues, and a decision regarding their restoration is yet to be made.

However, despite the resumption of internet service, the suspension of social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram continues to generate controversy. The suspension was initially imposed by government authorities, citing concerns over the spread of misinformation and its potential impact on public order and safety.

The decision to restore social media would be taken by the Ministry of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, the PTA added