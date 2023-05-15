Marriyum Aurangzeb denies any use of force against citizens

Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in an interview to Al Jazeera TV claimed that the government did not use any ‘force’ against its citizens.

she was responding to the question largescale crackdown on PTI workers in the wake of Imran Khan arrest since May 9. Khan got interim bail in all cases for two weeks from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

She claimed there was no goal to be achieved from arresting arch rival Imran Khan as the PTI chairman was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

“Imran Khan and his party have always harmed the country and during his tenure, the popular leadership of the opposition was jailed,” Maryam Aurangzeb added.

She said Imran Khan will have to answer before FIA, NAB investigations.

Aurangzeb said PTI workers hurled petrol bombs and stones from Zaman Park towards Police and activists attacked the judicial complex in Islamabad.

She alleged Imran Khan has always promoted the politics of violence and anarchy and recently miscreants targeted the historical building of Jinnah House along with military properties and other historical monuments.

She also recalled and questioned Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Banial’s ‘good to see you’ remarks for Imran Khan in the court.

Information minister said that Imran Khan offered the life extension to retired general Qamar Javed Bajwa but later Imran Khan also made allegations against the same general.

She said many ministers of the Imran Khan cabinet were involved in corruption.

Information minister told AL Jazeera that there is evidence of corruption committed by former prime minister Imran Khan in many cases including Toshakhana.