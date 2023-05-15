COAS Asim Munir , UAE President discuss military ties over phone call

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir held a telephone conversation on Monday.

During the phone call, both highlighted the need to further strengthen mutual defense and military cooperation.

The discussion emphasized the importance of close cooperation in various areas, including counter-terrorism, intelligence-sharing, and joint military exercises.

The phone call between the UAE President and the Pakistani COAS reflects the strong and historic ties between the two countries.