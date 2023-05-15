PDM, allied party caravans en route to capital for protest sit-in outside SC

In order to participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court today, multiple caravans of associated parties are en route to the federal capital from various corners of the country under their local leadership.

Groups of PML-N workers have also started departing for Islamabad, while some have started reaching outside the apex court.

On Sunday night, the federal government requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to change the location of his planned sit-in in Islamabad.

Originally scheduled to take place outside the Supreme Court, the government requested that the sit-in be relocated to D-Chowk.

However, the Maulana refused to budge from his stance.

Meanwhile, security around the Supreme Court has been put on high alert, and heavy contingents of Rangers and FC have been deputed.

Personnel of the Islamabad police are also on duty outside the court. D-Chowk and its surroundings have been blocked with containers.

A traffic plan for entry into the Red Zone has also been issued in the wake of the possible protest.

The traffic police say two out of the five routes leading to the Red Zone are open. They suggest taking the Marriot Hotel or Serena Chowk route for the Red Zone, as the NADRA chowk, Margalla Road and D-Chowk have been closed for traffic.

Moreover, before leaving from Faisalabad, breakfast was organized for the party workers. PML-N leader Sheikh Ijaz has claimed that a huge PDM gathering will be held in Islamabad.

Over in Peshawar, PDM caravans, including groups of women workers, from nearby areas gathered at the motorway interchange, from where they will travel to Islamabad together.

In Mianwali, the PML-N’s protest convoy departed from Rokhri House under the leadership of the party’s Divisional General Secretary Hamir Hayat Khan Rokhri and District General Secretary Muhammad Ayub Qureshi.

A large number of local office-bearers of the PDM gathered at Hakla Interchange where all the convoys from nearby will assemble and reach Islamabad via the Chine-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

PML-N supporters from Gujranwala have also left for Islamabad. Before their departure, the workers were treated to a rich, traditional breakfast.

Party leaders Khurram Dastgir, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Taufiq Butt are leading the convoys to Islamabad.

While the PPP’s caravan from the city has also departed for the capital.

The PML-N’s supporters and workers from Silakot have also left for Islamabad, joined in by a large number of women.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F’s caravans from the Karak district of Balochistan, led by former MNA Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz, is en route to Islamabad.

JUI-F and PML-N caravans from Sargodha, Nowshera and Hafizabad have also started their journey to Islamabad. The JUI-F caravan from Mingora, Swat is being led by district president Qari Fatehullah.