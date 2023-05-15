Cop martyred, another injured in Kandhkot attack

A policeman was martyred and another injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on a police post in Kandhkot’s Tangwani district on Monday.

As per details, the incident occurred when the dacoits attacked the Akbar police check post in Tangwani district, which led to a fierce gun battle between the police and the bandits.

Unfortunately, police officer Ali Muhammad Malik was martyred in the exchange of fire while his colleague, Abdullah Malik, sustained injuries.

The suspects also managed to steal government weapons before fleeing the scene.

As soon as the news of the attack broke, a heavy police force was dispatched to the area to apprehend the culprits. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are conducting raids to arrest the perpetrators.

This is not the first incident of its kind in the region.

In the last two days, robbers have kidnapped at least six citizens, raising concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.