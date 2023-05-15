Polls fiasco: CJP Bandial urges govt, PTI to re-engage in talks

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s plea to revisit the April 4 order urged the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resume talks to end the stalemate.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

Today’s hearing

At the outset of the hearing, CJP Bandial on ECP’s plea remarked that the electoral watchdog in its petition raised fair points in its review petition.

“We will issue notices to other party political parties including the Punjab and KP provincial government,” added top judge.

The points raised by ECP were not raised earlier. We want to hear ECP on the admissibility of the plea, the CJP remarked.

To which PTI’s lawyer Ali Zafar argued that the scope of a review petition was confined and prohibited the introduction of new points. He emphasized that the review petition should be limited in its focus.

Responding to this contention, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) expressed the court’s interest in hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) arguments regarding the maintainability of the petition.

Furthermore, the CJP announced that notices would be issued to the provincial governments to present their respective positions on the matter, along with representatives from other political parties involved.

During the proceedings, the CJP emphasized the government’s order as being final, indicating the importance of the decision at hand.

CJP further remarked while ordering the authorities to satisfy the court about their conduct “There is a 90-day period [for conducting elections] according to the Constitution. If there was the order for holding polls on May 14 then it should have been implemented.”

High moral ground for polls

Addressing Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, the CJP stated, “Right now, attorney general, the ball is in your court.” He further expressed the court’s intention not to rush the hearing, highlighting the importance of a thorough examination of the case.

“We are here to safeguard the people’s rights. Their happiness lies in the protection of their rights,” the CJP observed. He expressed concern over the deserted state of the country’s motorways and the grinding halt of the economy.

The CJP also urged the PTI lawyer to communicate with the party’s leadership regarding the possibility of conducting elections in a polarized environment. He stressed the need to establish a high moral ground, pointing out that the main issue at hand was the timeline for holding elections.

The court’s focus remains centered on the implementation of fundamental rights while navigating the complexities of the case, as discussions continue with key stakeholders.

CJP urges to resume talks

CJP Bandial expressed grave concern over the loss of lives and the risks faced by institutions due to the prevailing situation remarked he was the first to propose talks between the opposing sides regarding the conduct of elections in the country.

AGP Mansoor Usman Awan strongly advocated for the necessity of negotiations, stating, “Negotiations must absolutely happen.”

Turning his attention to the Attorney General, the CJP asked, “Attorney General sahib, why can’t you restart negotiations with the PTI?” However, the PTI’s lawyer intervened, revealing that two members of the party’s negotiating team had been arrested.

Countering the claims, the AGP asserted that the government had taken the matter of negotiations seriously and alleged that it was the PTI who had put an end to the talks.

Justice Bandial, emphasizing the importance of political rights guaranteed by the Constitution, clarified the court’s position, stating, “We don’t want to delve into political matters or hear anything. We hope that negotiations will start afresh and a solution will be reached.”

Calling on the AGP to step forward and inform his “clients” accordingly, Justice Bandial expressed expectations for an improved political environment from both parties involved.

Meanwhile, the PTI’s lawyer contended that the arrest of the PTI chief had been a result of directives issued by a “so-called” democratic movement. However, the AGP pointed out the subsequent violent protests that followed Imran’s arrest.

“The court has declared Imran’s arrest to be lawful,” the AGP emphasized, providing a pertinent legal perspective on the matter.

As the court proceedings continue, the emphasis remains on the urgent need for negotiations and a resolution that prioritizes the well-being of the people.

There are “mature political parties” on both sides, the top judge observed while adjourning the hearing till Tuesday (May 23).

The plea

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the court to reconsider its directives issued on April 4th. The directives pertained to the setting of election dates in the country. In its 14-page petition, the ECP argued that the judiciary does not have the authority to determine the dates of elections, and that such powers exist elsewhere under the Constitution.

The electoral watchdog stated in its petition that the Supreme Court should review its decision and correct the error made in assuming the role of a public body in giving a date for elections. The Commission cited various legalities and reasons behind its statement, pointing out that the apex court disregarded its constitutional jurisdiction.

The ECP emphasized that the Supreme Court’s intervention was necessitated to correct an error that had effectively changed the settled constitutional jurisprudence of the country. The electoral body accused the apex court of overstepping its boundaries and assuming powers that do not lie in a court of law.

April 4 order

In an unequivocal verdict delivered on April 4, the bench unanimously nullified the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision to postpone the provincial polls in Punjab from April 10th to October 8th. Instead, the court established May 14th as the new date for the elections.

The court’s ruling also encompassed directives for the federal government to allocate Rs21 billion for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, it demanded the provision of a comprehensive security plan to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in relation to the upcoming polls. The court emphasized the necessity for relevant authorities to maintain constant communication and keep the court informed throughout the process.