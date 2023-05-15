Watch Live
Australia women’s rugby skipper retires after glittering career

Parry played in four Rugby World Cups
AFP May 15, 2023
<p>AFP/File</p>

Australia’s women’s rugby union captain Shannon Parry announced her retirement Monday after a long career that saw her play in four World Cups and win Olympic gold.

The 33-year-old will hang up her boots after Saturday’s Test match against Fiji in Sydney to take up a coaching role within Rugby Australia.

“Shannon’s impact as both a player and a leader has been profound, and her commitment to the game has been exemplary,” said RA chief Andy Marinos.

“Her transition from player to coach is one to be celebrated and I look forward to seeing her career blossom as she represents Rugby Australia in a different capacity.”

Parry played in four Rugby World Cups – England 2010, France 2014, Ireland 2017 and New Zealand 2021 - and was captain during the final three tournaments.

She also co-captained the Sevens team to gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Australia

Shannon Parry

