Fiza Ali asks for prayers as her Elder Sister Remains on Ventilator

Famous Pakistani television actress and host, Fiza Ali, known for her beauty and talent, recently posted a heartwarming message on her Instagram story. The actress requested her fans and followers to pray for her elder sister who is currently on a ventilator.

Fiza Ali started her acting career as a teenager and has been a part of the industry for many years. She gained overnight fame with her hit drama serial “Mehndi” and has also showcased her talent as a beautician and singer.

Known for her family-oriented nature, Fiza Ali shared her love for her siblings in her post and requested her fans to pray for her elder sister from the bottom of their hearts. She added that anyone’s prayers can make a difference and asked her followers to come together to pray for her sister’s recovery.

Previously, Fiza had posted videos of her elder sister on social media, showing her love and affection for her family. In one video, her sister was seen enjoying a ride on a swing, and Fiza urged her followers to pray for her mother’s health, just like they would for her sister.

The heartfelt message from the actress has touched the hearts of her fans, who have flooded her social media with messages of support and well-wishes for her sister’s recovery. The actress has always been a source of inspiration for many, and her request for prayers has further strengthened her bond with her fans.